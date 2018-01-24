Wednesday - EDUtainment District's premier event - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - EDUtainment District's premier event

It's not merely a party...it's a Soiree! EDUtainment District will host their very first fundraiser "For One Night Only," on February 16th and you are invited. This evening of music, dancing, fabulous food and tasty drinks is all for the purpose of a better educational experience for Dougherty County students and staff.

