Wednesday - What is the EDUtainment District? - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - What is the EDUtainment District?

Meet two of the charter members of the EDUtainment District, a newly formed organization dedicated to assisting with the educational needs of students and staff in the Dougherty County schools. They talk about their plans for programs and activities they want to implement in the near future.

Powered by Frankly