Back the Blue received largest donation to date from Chehaw benefit

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The Albany Back the Blue movement received its largest donation to date Tuesday morning, from Chehaw's R/C Raceway. $1,500 was donated from last weekend's second annual Heroes Memorial Race. The event had over 120 participants and hundreds of spectators.

