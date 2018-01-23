Back the Blue received largest donation to date from Chehaw benefit

The Albany Back the Blue movement received its largest donation to date Tuesday morning, from Chehaw's R/C Raceway. $1,500 was donated from last weekend's second annual Heroes Memorial Race. The event had over 120 participants and hundreds of spectators.
