Albany granted major loan to replace aging sewers

Albany granted major loan to replace aging sewers

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
The City of Albany has been awarded a $15 million loan for sewer system infrastructure, as part of an Energy conservation project that qualifies for an interest rate reduction. Clean Water State Revolving Fund (CWSRF) loan was approved Monday by the Georgia Environmental Finance Authority (GEFA) board of directors.

