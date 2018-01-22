Mother remembers son by launching website - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Mother remembers son by launching website

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A mother is remembering her son, who was murdered last year, with a newly launched website. Cathy Cody wants her Anthony Wright's legacy to live on. Wright was shot during a fight last June at the Ashley Riverside Apartments in downtown Albany.

