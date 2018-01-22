Lowndes Co. deputies recover $400K in traffic stop - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lowndes Co. deputies recover $400K in traffic stop

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Lowndes County deputies are trying to figure out the source of hundreds of thousands of dollars found inside a backpack during a traffic stop. Investigators said a driver was pulled over Friday night for driving erratically.

