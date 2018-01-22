Turner Co. farmers still bouncing back after January 2017 storms

The storms during January 2017 affected not only homes and businesses, but South Georgia farms and timber stands as well. Around 150 landowners in Turner County received financial help from the USDA after the tornado and windstorms in 2017.
