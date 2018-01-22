Monday - Honoring heroes & a friendly roast

Tickets are going quickly for the 2nd annual Hometown Heroes Honor Banquet and Silent Auction fundraiser. The highlight of the evening: when retired Albany Fire Chief Ron Rowe, good sport that he is, will be "roasted" by six of his dearest friends.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.