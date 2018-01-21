Monday cold front

Clear and mild this evening, but cloud cover increases Monday morning holding our low temperatures in the upper 40s. Afternoon highs reach the lower 70s before a cold front brings in a good chance of rain late Monday into early Tuesday morning.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.