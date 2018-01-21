Dialogue: Tawanna Wright & Shanekia Williams (Part ll) - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dialogue: Tawanna Wright & Shanekia Williams (Part ll)

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Connect

Karla Heath-Sands talks with Tawanna Wright & Shanekia Williams as they discuss Wright Networking for Hometown Heroes. Also, Eshonda Blue, CEO of Innovative Senior Solutions discusses services for seniors and an upcoming partnership with the Roslynn Carter Institute for Caregiving.

Powered by Frankly