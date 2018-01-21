Dialogue: Tawanna Wright & Shanekia Williams (Part ll)

Karla Heath-Sands talks with Tawanna Wright & Shanekia Williams as they discuss Wright Networking for Hometown Heroes. Also, Eshonda Blue, CEO of Innovative Senior Solutions discusses services for seniors and an upcoming partnership with the Roslynn Carter Institute for Caregiving.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.