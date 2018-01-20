Federal government shutdown affects Southwest Georgia - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Federal government shutdown affects Southwest Georgia

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
With government at a standstill, you may be wondering how this affects you in Southwest Georgia. First, you will still get your mail, your taxes are still due by April 17th, you can still fly for all your travel needs, and you will get social security checks and food stamps. 

