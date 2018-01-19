Coming Home: Moody airmen meets son for the first time

It was an emotional morning at Moody Air Force Base. As the 74th squadron finally returned home from their deployment in South Asia. Nearly 300 men and women were welcomed home today after being away for seven months.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.