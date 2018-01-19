Friday - Sherwood Christian Academy presents...

These talented students at Sherwood Christian Academy are getting ready to put on the musical "Mary Poppins" for three performances. You'll get a preview of some of the beautiful costumes and a little reminder of what the story is all about.
