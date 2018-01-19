Albany's Assistant city manager reflects on lessons learned

It wasn't just that EF-3 tornado on January 22nd that wreaked havoc in the area. Eighty-five mile an hour straight-line winds tore apart much of Albany. WALB News 10 sat down with Assistant City Manager Phil Roberson. He shared his memories of the day with us and what he thinks the city as a whole has learned from this historic weather event.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.