Worth Co. man rebuilds his life and home following tornado - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Worth Co. man rebuilds his life and home following tornado

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Connect

A Worth County man is helping South Georgians rebuild their lives, after the tornadoes on January 22 left trees on homes, windows shattered, and roofs ripped off. But while he travels around the region repairing the homes of storm victims, he's also working on rebuilding his life.

Powered by Frankly