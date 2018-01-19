Worth Co. man rebuilds his life and home following tornado

A Worth County man is helping South Georgians rebuild their lives, after the tornadoes on January 22 left trees on homes, windows shattered, and roofs ripped off. But while he travels around the region repairing the homes of storm victims, he's also working on rebuilding his life.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.