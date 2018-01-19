Cook Co. family rebuilds house and farm one year after tornado

A Cook County family lost most everything of material when the January 22 EF-3 tornado directly hit their house and their farm operation. But they would not leave "home." The Bullards have rebuilt right on the same spot.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.