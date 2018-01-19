Still no sign of missing 2-year-old Detrez Green - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Still no sign of missing 2-year-old Detrez Green

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Family members say Detrez Green vanished when a tornado struck their mobile home park. But an extensive search turned up nothing... and many questions remain about his disappearance. WALB News 10's Cade Fowler spoke with one of the men who searched for the child and shares his story.

