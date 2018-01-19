Still no sign of missing 2-year-old Detrez Green

Family members say Detrez Green vanished when a tornado struck their mobile home park. But an extensive search turned up nothing... and many questions remain about his disappearance. WALB News 10's Cade Fowler spoke with one of the men who searched for the child and shares his story.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.