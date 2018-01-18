Thursday - Friends of the Dougherty County Library

The Friends of the Dougherty County Public Library is a non-profit organization comprised of people dedicated to supporting the library. Friends help in many ways, including hosting and sponsoring events to raise funds to provide services and equipment not provided for in the operating budget.
