Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Jan 18

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Lee County boys basketball coach Kirven Davis is south Georgia down to his roots. He played ball at Dougherty from 84-88, then hooped at Albany State. Now he's leading the Lee County Trojans. Theo and Kirven take a look at how he got there.

