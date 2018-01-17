Snow moves through Tifton, officials prep roadways against ice

The snow is gone but folks are not out of the woods yet. Tifton city workers are tackling streets and sidewalks to try and prevent black ice. Tifton city employee Thilson Jackson said workers will be tending to bridges and streets first.
