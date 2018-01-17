Southwest GA sees spike in pediatric hospital patients - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
On Wednesday, Phoebe's pediatric staff said there is a higher than normal patient census at the hospital. There are children with influenza, RSV and an unnamed respiratory virus. Phoebe Pediatric Nurse Elizabeth Greene said they are also seeing a lot of pneumonia patients.

