Wednesday - The Road to Financial Freedom

WALB is launching a new digital series called Road to Financial Freedom featuring our own Re-Essa Buckels, who joins Karla to introduce the series to all our viewers. Many important topics will be covered, all with the goal of helping you build a healthier household budget and investments that will take you into retirement.
