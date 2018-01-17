Wednesday - The Road to Financial Freedom - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Wednesday - The Road to Financial Freedom

WALB is launching a new digital series called Road to Financial Freedom featuring our own Re-Essa Buckels, who joins Karla to introduce the series to all our viewers. Many important topics will be covered, all with the goal of helping you build a healthier household budget and investments that will take you into retirement.

Powered by Frankly