Report: Financial New Year's resolutions at all-time low - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Report: Financial New Year's resolutions at all-time low

By Kristen Pozar Keeter, Digital Content Manager
Connect

It’s officially the New Year, and if you’re like me, you’re likely walking into the New Year on an all-time high. But a new report out shows New Year’s resolutions are at an all-time low. Watch the first episode of our series Road to Financial Freedom with Re-Essa Buckels to learn how to make the most of your new year.

Powered by Frankly