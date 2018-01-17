Lee Co. truck ready with sand for icy road conditions

Crews are on standby making sure the bridges in Lee County are safe for drivers ahead of Wednesday's winter weather advisory. Public Works crews have loaded up the sand truck and stockpiled enough sand for the roads and bridges.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.