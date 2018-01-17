Lee Co. truck ready with sand for icy road conditions - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Lee Co. truck ready with sand for icy road conditions

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Crews are on standby making sure the bridges in Lee County are safe for drivers ahead of Wednesday's winter weather advisory. Public Works crews have loaded up the sand truck and stockpiled enough sand for the roads and bridges. 

