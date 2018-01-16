Tuesday - Georgia-Florida 'War of the Border' - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Tuesday - Georgia-Florida 'War of the Border'

Just when you thought high school football season was over, comes the War of the Border All-Star High School Football game! Students who are selected for their accomplishments on and off the field get one final chance to play in front of college coaches and recruiters.

