Tuesday - Georgia-Florida 'War of the Border'

Just when you thought high school football season was over, comes the War of the Border All-Star High School Football game! Students who are selected for their accomplishments on and off the field get one final chance to play in front of college coaches and recruiters.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.