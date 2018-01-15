Southwest Georgians urged to get flu shot

The flu across Southwest Georgia has escalated so much that hospitals have hit capacity. Phoebe Putney in Albany and Tift Regional Medical Center in Tifton are just two hospitals urging folks to get the flu shot to stay healthy.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.