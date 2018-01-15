Monday - Planting seeds of service, pt. 2 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

The conversation continues with Fredando Jackson, whose group, Flint River Fresh will be spending time on this MLK Day of Service at the Mission Change Community Garden, working to honor Dr. King's legacy of service, justice and love. The collard greens they plant on this day will be donated to local hunger relief organizations.

