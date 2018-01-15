Monday - Planting seeds of service, pt. 1

Fredando Jackson stopped by on MLK Day to talk about his organization, Flint River Fresh, and its vision to transform the way people see their neighborhoods by becoming stewards of the land and improving the quality of life by having fresh food.
