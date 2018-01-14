Family recovering after total house fire - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Family recovering after total house fire

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
A Mitchell County family is recovering after a fire destroyed their home one week ago. Joshua Baggs says he, his wife and two young children are mourning the loss of their dog and cat, and their home in that fire last Sunday.

