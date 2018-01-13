Winter grilling safety for Southwest Georgians - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Winter grilling safety for Southwest Georgians

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

While the temperatures outside may be dipping again, you may have felt inspired to pull out your grill this week. But during the chilly months it's important to remember that while you can grill in chilly weather, it's not the same as the summertime.

Powered by Frankly