Downtown Moultrie shop rolls out edible cookie dough bar

People in Moultrie can now indulge in a treat at a cookie dough bar, and it's edible! The owner of the Corner Cakery in Moultrie said she got the idea to start a cookie dough bar after seeing her employees eating the leftover batter between batches.
