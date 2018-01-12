Downtown Moultrie shop rolls out edible cookie dough bar - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Downtown Moultrie shop rolls out edible cookie dough bar

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
People in Moultrie can now indulge in a treat at a cookie dough bar, and it's edible! The owner of the Corner Cakery in Moultrie said she got the idea to start a cookie dough bar after seeing her employees eating the leftover batter between batches.

