4C Academy students to get new lab work spaces

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Hundreds of students at the new Commodore Conyers College and Career Academy (4C Academy) will soon have lab space to work on their career paths. Staff at the 4C Academy said crews have installed several high-tech rooms, marking the final phase of construction at the school.

