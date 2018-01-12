Therapy dog enrolls in South GA school district

Thomasville City Schools are trying out a new way to make students feel more comfortable learning in the classroom. When you walk into the library or a classroom at Scott Elementary in Thomasville you might notice something you don't see very often, a dog.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.