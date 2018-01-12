Valdosta Public Works receives trash grant - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Valdosta Public Works receives trash grant

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Some city workers in South Georgia are working to cut down on pollution. Valdosta Public Works will be placing new trash-cans throughout the city after noticing an increased amount of littering in certain parts of town.

