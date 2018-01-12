Frontier Festival returns to Chehaw this weekend - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Frontier Festival returns to Chehaw this weekend

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Get ready for a weekend of fun! The Frontier Festival is back at Chehaw. The 26th annual Frontier Festival begins at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday. it is a look at how Americans lived back in the 1700s to 1840s

