Frontier Festival returns to Chehaw this weekend

Get ready for a weekend of fun! The Frontier Festival is back at Chehaw. The 26th annual Frontier Festival begins at 9 a.m. to 5 p.m., Friday through Sunday. it is a look at how Americans lived back in the 1700s to 1840s
