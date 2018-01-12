Friday - 'Jazzin the Quarters' with special guest.. - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Friday - 'Jazzin the Quarters' with special guest..

Renaissance Connection, Inc. presents "Jazzin the Quarters: An Evening with Russ Malone. The Albany native and accomplished jazz guitarist will headline a spectacular program of live jazz, also featuring the ASU Faculty Jazz Band.

