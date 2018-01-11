Thursday - Paws Patrol & Pet Partners - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Thursday - Paws Patrol & Pet Partners

Paws Patrol is a group of volunteers promoting healing through the human-animal bond. The dog owners, known as Pet Partners, undergo training to prepare themselves and their dogs to serve in nursing homes, hospitals, schools and treatment centers. Find out about upcoming workshops, and a fundraising event open to everyone.

