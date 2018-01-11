Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Jan 11 - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Jan 11

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
For over two decades Robert Skinner has been synonymous with Albany State women's athletics. Theo and Skinner talk about how he managed the basketball, softball, and volleyball seasons which run together, as well as him letting the reigns go with softball after the merger with Darton State College.

