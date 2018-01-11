Sports Talk with Theo Dorsey, Jan 11

For over two decades Robert Skinner has been synonymous with Albany State women's athletics. Theo and Skinner talk about how he managed the basketball, softball, and volleyball seasons which run together, as well as him letting the reigns go with softball after the merger with Darton State College.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.