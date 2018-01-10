Tift Park restoration continues under Grow Albany project

The Grow Albany project restoration of Tift Park continued Wednesday in central Albany. Large numbers of city employees and heavy equipment cleaned up storm damage debris that was still in the park a year after high winds ripped the 100-year-old oak trees apart.
