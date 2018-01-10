MLK Celebration Dinner moves to April this year

The annual Martin Luther King Junior Celebration Dinner is still on for this year, but not on its typical day. Co-chair of the King Celebration Dinner, Ken Hodges said the dinner will likely be the 3rd or 4th of April.
