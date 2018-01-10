MLK Celebration Dinner moves to April this year - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

MLK Celebration Dinner moves to April this year

The annual Martin Luther King Junior Celebration Dinner is still on for this year, but not on its typical day. Co-chair of the King Celebration Dinner, Ken Hodges said the dinner will likely be the 3rd or 4th of April.

