Wednesday - Annual Mayor's Prayer Breakfast

The Albany Dougherty National Prayer Committee continues their long tradition with this year's Mayor's Prayer Breakfast on February 1st. Find out who will be the featured speakers this year and how to get your tickets.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.