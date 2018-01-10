Dougherty Co. commissioner wants to crack down on litter

Some county leaders are voicing their opinions about something they feel very strongly about...litter. County commissioners are tired of seeing trash piling up throughout the whole county. Littering has been a continual problem in Albany for quite some time and it isn't in just one spot, it's all over the county. You can find paper, fast food bags, even household items spread along the bypass, on residential roads, even out on back roads in the county.
