Neighborhood watches on the rise in Dougherty County

Back in November, three new neighborhood watches were organized for College Park, Ramsey Road, and Holly Drive residents. They are meeting this month to decide their yearly agenda. Commissioner Jones is overseeing these neighborhood watches and said that crime will always be their number one concern but also they want to incorporate a litter pickup.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.