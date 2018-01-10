Neighborhood watches on the rise in Dougherty County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Neighborhood watches on the rise in Dougherty County

By Christopher Wood, Digital Content Producer
Back in November, three new neighborhood watches were organized for College Park, Ramsey Road, and Holly Drive residents. They are meeting this month to decide their yearly agenda. Commissioner Jones is overseeing these neighborhood watches and said that crime will always be their number one concern but also they want to incorporate a litter pickup.

