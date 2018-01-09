Sessions for leadership Colquitt County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Sessions for leadership Colquitt County

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

The new 5,500 square foot oncology center in Moultrie is almost complete. Colquitt Regional Medical Center staff said the project is very exciting. The facility is very modern and will offer a bigger space, and it will hopefully be more inviting for people seeking cancer treatment in the community.

Powered by Frankly