DCSS board gives thumbs up to horror film production

Some high school students will soon get some hands-on experience with a Hollywood horror film production. On Monday night, the Dougherty County school board gave the thumbs up to a new movie being filmed at both Albany and Monroe High Schools.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.