DCSS board gives thumbs up to horror film production - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

DCSS board gives thumbs up to horror film production

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Connect

Some high school students will soon get some hands-on experience with a Hollywood horror film production. On Monday night, the Dougherty County school board gave the thumbs up to a new movie being filmed at both Albany and Monroe High Schools.

Powered by Frankly