Cold weather helps decrease white flies - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
It has been a chilly start to the new year. And people aren't the only ones feeling the effects. Cold weather crops like peaches and blueberries are thriving, and the cold air is ousting whiteflies. Mark Daniel, Owner of Mark's Melon Patch, said last year the whiteflies were out in epidemic proportions during the summer.

