Dialogue: Anne Johnson Milledge & Atty. Leisa Johnson (Part l)

Karla Heath-Sands discusses the H.E.A.R.T. organization and its upcoming MLK Breakfast with Anne Johnson Milledge & Atty. Leis Johnson. They also help them celebrate a major milestone! Since 2009, 5,000 DoCo students have received a quality pair of athletic shoes!
Also, Dr. Dorothy Tomlin will discuss the Positive Direction Youth Center and the programs offered to Terrell County students.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.