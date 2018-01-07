Dialogue: Anne Johnson Milledge & Atty. Leisa Johnson (Part ll)

Karla Heath-Sands discusses the H.E.A.R.T. organization and its upcoming MLK Breakfast with Anne Johnson Milledge & Atty. Leis Johnson. They also help them celebrate a major milestone! Since 2009, 5,000 DoCo students have received a quality pair of athletic shoes!

Also, Dr. Dorothy Tomlin will discuss the Positive Direction Youth Center and the programs offered to Terrell County students.