Dialogue: Anne Johnson Milledge & Atty. Leisa Johnson (Part ll)

Dialogue: Anne Johnson Milledge & Atty. Leisa Johnson (Part ll)

By Tyler McDonald, News Content Specialist
Karla Heath-Sands discusses the H.E.A.R.T. organization and its upcoming MLK Breakfast with Anne Johnson Milledge & Atty. Leis Johnson. They also help them celebrate a major milestone! Since 2009, 5,000 DoCo students have received a quality pair of athletic shoes!
Also, Dr. Dorothy Tomlin will discuss the Positive Direction Youth Center and the programs offered to Terrell County students.

