Thursday - A fresh nutritional start, pt. 2

Karla continues her conversation with dietitian Julie Joiner, who has brought some sample packed lunch ideas. A little bit of planning can mean a healthier 2018 and beyond! Also, find out how to get some easy recipes for dips that the kids will love.
P.O. Box 3130
Albany, GA 31706
(229) 446-1010
publicfile@walb.com
(229) 446-4005EEO Report Closed Captioning
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2018 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.