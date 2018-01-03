Snow isn't just for people - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Snow isn't just for people

By Vontresia Cutts, News Content Specialist
Wednesday morning's snow wasn't just a first for many South Georgians, it was also a huge treat for South Georgia shelter animals. Monty is a rescue dog from the Moultrie Colquitt County Humane Society. He enjoyed his first morning taking in the winter wonderland.

